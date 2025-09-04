Sale paused for RAF site which could have become golf resort

The entrance to RAF Woodhall. Photo: Google Streetview

A disused RAF station has been taken off the market as the government reconsiders whether it may be needed for defence.

RAF Woodhall Spa closed in 2003, and there had been interest in buying it from councils, including turning it into a golf holiday resort.

However, the Ministry of Defence is taking a second look at the base, which once housed missiles.

A spokesperson said: “The disposal of RAF Woodhall Spa has been paused while the RAF considers whether there is a longer term requirement for keeping the site open to support wider operational defence needs.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that the RAF is looking at whether it could accommodate equipment or help with other logistics.

East Lindsey District Council had been interested in the land, suggesting in 2022 it could be suitable for golf-based holiday parks, a crematorium, woodland burial ground and industrial redevelopment.

Around 80 percent of the land is currently covered by a golf course for officers’ use.

Lincolnshire County Council had also set aside £1.6m for a potential purchase.

A temporary morgue was built on the site during the Covid pandemic as an emergency measure, which will need to be removed.

RAF Woodhall Spa opened in 1942 as a satellite station for RAF Coningsby and was a home for the famous 617 Squadron (The Dambusters). It later stored bombs and housed Bloodhound missiles in the 1950s and 1960s, finally servicing aircraft engines until being mothballed in 2003.

Most of the land was sold off for farming and sand and gravel extraction. Then the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust established a nature reserve on the site in 2015.

All interested parties will be informed by the MOD when a final decision is made.