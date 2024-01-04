Shining a light on cyclists at RAF Coningsby

Personnel at RAF Coningsby will be able to pedal around the station and beyond with a little more visibility thanks to a collaboration between the RAF and an industry partner.

General Manager Jessica De Ruyter and Sergeant Daz Pollard hand bicycle lights to RAF Coningsby personnel. Photo: © UK MOD Crown Copyright 2023

Whole force personnel at Coningsby have been given bright bicycle lights by BAE Systems to help those using bicycles around the station to be more easily seen.

The station, like many RAF bases, are large places and personnel often use bicycles to get around the Station and travel to and from work.

Rule 60 of the Highway Code states that cycles must have white front and red rear lights lit at night, and the need for cyclists to be visible to vehicles during the darker winter months was identified by Jessica De Ruyter, the general manager for BAE Systems at RAF Coningsby.

She said: “BAE Systems make up a significant number of the 900 Industry Partner colleagues permanently based here.

“We are proud to be a part of the Whole Force here at RAF Coningsby and were happy to be able to help our colleagues across the Station. The donation of these bicycle lights is a simple but effective way to contribute to the safety of all at RAF Coningsby.”

And so a total of 180 front and rear lights were given to personnel as they arrived at work in the morning. They are waterproof, easy to install, have a long-life battery, and are suitable for every type of bicycle.

Group Captain Billy Cooper, Station Commander at RAF Coningsby, said: “I am immensely grateful to our industry partners in BAE Systems for their contribution to the safety of road users here at RAF Coningsby.