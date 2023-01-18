Sleaford firm part of £80m new defence training partnership with UK MoD

A Sleaford firm specialising in electronic warfare and defence training systems is part of a partnership that has just signed an £80m, 10 year deal with the UK Ministry of Defence, generating 70 new data science and computing jobs in the Lincolnshire area.

Mercury EW, based at Haverholme, part of Team Pegasus, which has signed an £80m training support services contract with the UK MoD. Photo: Google

Mercury EW, based at Haverholme, near Sleaford, is part of partnership of businesses called Team Pegasus, led by high-tech defence contractor QinetiQ.

The UK MoD has signed an £80m, 10 year industry partnership, with Team Pegasus enhancing the UK’s ability to provide its military platforms and systems with the data needed to keep them safe and effective.

Advertisement

Team Pegasus will work with the MoD on a transformation project – SOCIETAS – providing specialist mission data and electronic warfare skills alongside training and IT support. The project will accelerate the production of mission data, enabling the UK’s military to be better protected against rapidly changing threats and enhancing the performance of its advanced military systems.

The partnership will also contribute to UK exports by providing allies with access to world-class mission data in support of UK Defence sales.

Advertisement

As well as Mercury EW, Team Pegasus includes Lincoln firms SRC UK, Inzpire and Metrea Mission Data, as well as CGI, Warner McCall, Northrop Grumman, Lincoln and Cranfield Universities.

The partnership represents a significant investment in data and digital skills for both the MoD and industry. It will result in the creation of at least 70 highly skilled data science and computing jobs in the Lincolnshire area, as well as upskilling over 200 defence personnel in the latest technology and data analysis techniques. Team Pegasus will also support the creation of further jobs through contracts with small and medium enterprises.

Advertisement

Naomi Roberts, Defence Intelligence, Director Strategy and Enterprise Services said: “The Project SOCIETAS arrangement is a new and collaborative way of working with industry to deliver critical operational outputs. We look forward to working with Team Pegasus, over the next 10 years, to expand and upskill the mission data workforce across both defence and industry, and develop new and innovative ways of working, to meet the increasing demands and complexity of mission data capabilities. This a unique opportunity to forge a partnership between industry and defence working together to achieve Information Advantage over our adversaries”.

Defence Procurement Minister, Alex Chalk KC said: “As the threat landscape continues to evolve it’s important that our personnel receive everything they need, from IT support and training, to direct battlefield support.

Advertisement

"This partnership will create 70 new jobs in the UK and upskill over 200 of our personnel in the latest technology and data analysis techniques. Not only does this further enhance our future capabilities and resilience, but it allow us to continue providing our military platforms and systems with the data needed to keep them safe and effective.”

On behalf of Team Pegasus, James Willis, Chief Executive of UK Intelligence at QinetiQ said: “The contract demonstrates how the MoD works closely with industry to build the skills of the future and introduce innovative approaches to enhance mission capability.

Advertisement