Sure shot Sleaford air cadets win bragging rights in air rifle competition

The RAF Air Cadet National Postal Air Rifle competition takes place over a 12-month period with firing taking place over five rounds.

This year a record number of teams from all over the UK took part, so competition was fierce.

The competition is divided into three position catgegory, which involves the firers shooting the BSA Scorpion air rifle in the standing, kneeling and prone positions. In the two position category, the firers adopt the kneel and prone positions.

Under the dedicated tutelage of their coach, Civilian Instructor Martin Tokley, the teams won the three-position competition with the key members having individually taken gold, silver, and bronze medals. The success did not end there though. In the two-position competition 2160’s two teams took overall first and second place, garnering yet another trophy and for the 2160 A, team gold and individual gold, silver, and bronze medals with the 2160 B team garnering team silver medals.

Whilst the squadron are no strangers to success in the competition, with past wins in each category over the last decade; the level of this year’s success exceeds anything that has gone before.

Martin Tokley, the squadron’s shooting officer and head coach was both surprised and delighted at the performance of this year’s teams, which he described as unprecedented.

He said “The dedication of this year’s teams is above anything I have experienced since being involved with this competition; our firers have produced an outstanding set of results.”

The results sheets for the 2022/23 show the extent of 2160’s success:

3 POSITION TROPHY COMPETITION.

1st Place Team - 2160 (Sleaford) Sqn ATC

1st Cadet Sergeant Jack Thomas – gold medal individual, gold team

2nd Cadet Corporal Alex Leeson – silver medal individual, gold team

3rd Cadet Corporal Thomas Gibbons - bronze medal individual, gold team

2 POSITION TROPHY COMPETITION

1st Place Team - 2160 (Sleaford) Sqn ATC A Team

1st Cadet Arvis Snornieks – gold medal individual, gold team

2nd Cadet Sergeant Meredith Rutland – silver medal individual, gold team

3rd Cadet Warrant Officer Alex Errington – bronze medal individual, gold team

2nd Place team – 2160 (Sleaford) Sqn ATC B Team

Cadet Sergeant Charlie Donnor – silver team medal

Cadet Flight Sergeant Angelic Valdez – silver team medal

Cadet Corporal Owen Rainey – silver team medal