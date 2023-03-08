Temporary road restrictions in effect for international military exercise Cobra Warrior

A major international exercise around RAF Waddington is underway, with temporary changes on roads between Sleaford and Lincoln lasting until early April.

Typhoon aircraft will be among the forces operating over Waddington's skies over the coming weeks.

Exercise Cobra Warrior has seen several nations join together for a military exercise at RAF Waddington since Monday February 27, with the event due to last for another four weeks.

Temporary traffic changes around the base have been in place since the exercise began to deter plane spotters parking in inappropriate or dangerous places and will conclude on Friday April 7.

The Royal Air Force has been joined by personnel from the US, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Finland, Turkey and India.

Exercise Cobra Warrior is run twice a year and is the largest air exercise run by the Royal Air Force. The exercise is designed to train participants in high intensity, large force, tactical air warfighting operations. The exercise will see 70 aircraft taking part and is being directed by staff at RAF Waddington.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are very happy to be supporting our Armed Forces in this way.

“The temporary measures that are being put in place will help traffic flow around Waddington over the coming weeks. It's good to be doing our part like this to help with the success of the exercise.”

The list of changes in effect is as below – these will remain in place until the conclusion of the RAF exercise. It is worth noting that these temporary changes may be adapted further to meet unforeseen needs as the exercise continues.

The following routes are under ‘No waiting and No loading’ cones:

B1178 White Lane: from B1178 Tower Lane to A607 Grantham Road (including the layby approach to High Dike).

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

B1178 Tower Lane: from A15 Sleaford Road and B1178 White Lane.

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Mere Road.

There is a 40mph speed limit in force along the following roads:

A15 Sleaford Road: A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to a point no more than 700 metres South East of the junction with A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary).

A15 Sleaford Road: from B1178 Mere Road to B1178 Tower Lane.

There is a 30mph speed limit in force along the following road:

A15 Sleaford Road: from a point no more than 700 metres South East of A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout (Waddington Airfield fenced boundary) to B1178 Mere Road.

An ‘Urban Clearway Order - No waiting and no loading at any time’ instruction is in place along:

A15 Sleaford Road: from A15 Sleaford Road Roundabout to B1178 Tower Lane junction.

Bloxholm Lane – full length.

In addition to the measures above, the northern layby on the High Dike on the B1178 White Lane will be closed for the duration of the exercise.