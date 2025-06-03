Tributes after RAF Police dog handler dies

Cpl Rebeccca Hudson was well known for her love of dogs. Photo: MOD

An investigation is said to have begun into the death of an RAF police dog handler based at Coningsby.

The RAF announced that it was with “deep regret” Cpl Rebecca Hudson had passed away on Friday May 23.

Corporal Hudson, 32, from Stourport, had served since 2015 and was posted to RAF Coningsby last year where she was renowned for her warmth and “bubbly personality which would light up a room”.

The RAF has stated it would be "inappropriate" to comment further on the circumstances, but confirmed an investigation was taking place.

After completing her RAF Police training, she was posted to RAF Waddington where she was teamed with Military Working Dog “Ina”. After a short period together, they went on to compete and achieve first place at the station dog trials, earning an excellent certificate and winning best arena. Moving to RAF Coningsby she was teamed with dog “Dax”. Again, Bec achieved first place in the station dog trials earning her a place at the RAF Police UK Military Working Dog Trials for a second time.

An RAF statement said: “Devoted to her dogs and her teammates, she never missed a chance to train her dog or hang out with her friends. A proud home-owner, a gamer and a music lover Bec had been known to enjoy a bit of karaoke. She leaves behind a space that can’t be filled. Genuine to the core, endlessly thoughtful and kind.”

Flight Lieutenant John Davis, Commanding Officer of the RAF Police, at Coningsby said: “She was not only a dedicated professional but also a genuinely kind and compassionate person who brought warmth and positivity to every day at work. Her love for dogs, her strength, and her unwavering support for those around her made her truly special. It’s hard to put into words how much she’ll be missed."

Station Commander at RAF Coningsby, Group Captain Paul O'Grady said: “She undertook her duties as a RAF Police Dog Handler with commitment and professionalism, and with the joy of someone who was passionate about her task.”