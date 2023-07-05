RAF Typhoon fighter jets are to be equipped with one of the world’s most advanced radar in a £870million contract, set to create 600 UK engineering jobs.

An £870 million five-year contract has been awarded to BAE Systems and Leonardo UK to upgrade radar systems on the RAF Typhoon, fitting the fighter jets with one of the world’s most advanced radars – the European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mk2.

Following last year’s announcement that the Ministry of Defence committed to a £2.35billion investment to upgrades for Typhoon, this is the first contract allocated from that investment and will see the state-of-the-art radar transform the Typhoon’s control of the air.

ECRS Mk2 will will be integrated onto RAF Typhoon Tranche 3 aircraft, which allows the aircraft to simultaneously detect, identify, and track multiple targets in the air and on the ground, equipping pilots with the ability to suppress enemy air defences using high-powered jamming and to engage targets whilst beyond the reach of threats.

Gp Capt Matt D’Aubyn, DACOS Control of the Air, Typhoon Programme Director, said: “Typhoon is the backbone of UK Combat Air, capable of completing a wide range of Air-to-Air and Air-to-Surface missions. ECRSMk2 will ensure Typhoon remains operationally effective in the future force mix in an ever increasing contested environment.”

A prototype of the state-of-the-art radar is currently undergoing specialist testing at BAE Systems site in Warton, Lancashire, with initial flight testing in 2024.

This £870 million contract will also create more than 600 highly skilled jobs across the country.

