Typhoons ejector seat team featured on YouTube series

Flo Taitsch listens to expert opinion from Nigel Brayne, the Senior Instrumentation Technician.

​The factory team behind once of RAF Coningsby’s greatest assets was featured on an award-winning YouTube series.

​A fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the factory where the ejection seats for Typhoons, based at RAF Coningsby, are designed and manufactured has been featured on the latest episode of the Eurofighter Typhoon YouTube series ‘The Fighter Show’.

The episode – ‘Fast & Furious Ejections’ – was filmed at global leaders Martin-Baker’s headquarters in Denham, Buckinghamshire, and at its testing facility at Chalgrove Airfield, Oxfordshire.

This episode takes a look at how the aircraft ejection seat and escape system specialist has saved the lives of 7,724 pilots over the last 70 years, and the 869 seats that have been made for Typhoon aircraft.

The Fighter Show presenter Flo Taitsch (left) chats with Steve Roberts, Martin-Baker’s Head of Business Development.

Experts explain that when an ejection seat is deployed it produces a 15,000 horsepower thrust.

The show is hosted by Eurofighter’s Flo Taitsch, who describes the Martin-Baker episode as “the most explosive day in the history of the Fighter Show”.

Pyro Cell Leader Daniel Milverton tells Flo: “The pilot is projected from the aircraft to 100 metres above in just 0.67 of a second!”

Flo describes Martin-Baker, which employs more than 1,000 staff worldwide, as the ‘mother of all ejection seats’.

A pilot parachutes to the ground during tests for a Martin-Baker MK16A ejection seat.

Steve Roberts, Head of Business Development at Martin-Baker, said: “Our ejection seat is really complex. It’s not just a chair — it has an incredible ballistic system because we have to get a pilot out of the cockpit very quickly.

“We have electronics within the seat to determine the time to deploy the in-built parachute.

"The pilot is also sitting on a survival aids container which comprises all the emergency items they might need after reaching the ground.”

The episode reveals some of the mysteries of Martin-Baker’s craft. For example, the unique process of preparing and packing the parachute can take several days.

“After the parachute has been folded using special tools we have developed three-ton presses to press the parachute into their container,” Steve Roberts explains, “After about 10 hours all of the air is squeezed out but the whole process from start to finish takes up to three days.”

Launched in April 2023, The Fighter Show is a world-first YouTube series owned and produced by Eurofighter Typhoon, and has been described as “Top Gear meets Top Gun.”

With episodes broadcast every three weeks and filmed at a variety of outdoor locations including Air Bases and Air Shows across Europe, studio episodes with a live audience, and guest interviews with pilots, engineers, technicians and authors. Fronted by Flo Taitsch, The Fighter Show