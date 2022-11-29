Typhoon's new green generators will save £13 million

Brand new green generators will save RAF Coningsby’s Typhoons £13 million and Typhoons reduce harmful emissions by over 90 percent, it has been revealed.

The green generators to power Typhoon aircraft at RAF Coningsby.

Following successful trials, the Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) will deliver 40 new Ground Power Units (GPUs), powered by the same battery packs used in Nissan Leaf electric cars, to power Typhoon aircraft on the ground at RAF Coningsby and RAF Lossiemouth as part of a £4 million contract with Danish company ITW GSE.

The bespoke units will replace the current diesel-powered generators and reduce harmful emissions by more than 90 percent and running costs by 80 percent, resulting in £13 million of savings for the Typhoon fleet over the next ten years.

As well as providing a more environmentally-friendly method for powering the military aircraft, the units will also improve working environment for air ground staff as they are no louder than a dishwasher or electric shower.

These new units are also easily transported and can be recharged from any standard plug worldwide and its maintenance costs are much reduced, costing just 20 percent of the current diesel solution.

The 40 new units will arrive in March 2023, while the diesel powered units that will be taken out of service will go through a ‘Reduce To Produce’ programme, stripped for spare parts to power the remaining fleet.

Flight Lieutenant Adam Hayler, of the DE&S Typhoon DT, said: “DE&S and the RAF committed to finding ways to bring Defence closer to Net Zero and these units will also make a significant contribution towards DE&S’ aim to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our operations and infrastructure by 2040.

“The current in-service diesel GPUs have a high fuel consumption, are noisy and have high carbon dioxide emissions. In fact, around 42 percent of the CO2 footprint from seeing off the aircraft comes from these GPUs.

“In contrast, this new eGPU is emission free, quieter and, with its battery powered unit, can be used inside hangars with no need for input cables or ventilation. It means we have a much cleaner and safer working environment.”

The purchase was made by the DE&S’ Typhoon Delivery Team following successful trials of the innovative generator at RAF Coningsby by their Air Ground Equipment team alongside colleagues at BAE Systems.

Nick Sharples, Head of Technology Delivery, Support and Training for BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “Delivering sustainability where we can in fast-jet support is a key goal for both BAE Systems and the RAF.

"Not only are we able to reduce the environmental impact with the new ground power units, but we are also reducing the