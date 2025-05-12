VE Day 80th anniversary marked at a series of events

The event was arranged by Louth and District Royal British Legion and featured memorabilia, displays, stands and display vehicles.

Organisers said they had an incredible turnout and there was a contest for the best dressed shop.

The British Legion said they photographed over 60 in and around the town and after much deliberation and voting the winner was the fantastic Fork Handles, closely followed by Baci in second place.

The bells were rung at 6.30pm at St James’ Church as part of a national bell-ringing event and at St Mary’s in Marshchapel.

An evening parade headed out of Louth Market Place, followed by a service at the war memorial lighting of a beacon at 9.30pm to coincide with another national lights of peace event.

Meanwhile there was a VE Day singalong event at The Bacchus Hotel in Sutton on Sea, organised by the carnival committee in partnership with the local Royal British Legion.

1 . Bacchus l to r- Graham parkhurst sutton town councillor, stuart (chairman) and Diane Martin (secretary of the sutton on sea and trusthorpe carnival).jpg L-R - Graham Parkhurst - Sutton town councillor, Stuart Martin (Sutton on Sea carnival chairman) and Diane Martin (secretary of the Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe carnival). at the VE Day event at the Bacchus Hotel. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2 . Louth VE day parade.jpeg Crowds for the VE Day parade in Louth. Photo supplied Photo: supplied

3 . Louth VE Day display 2.jpg Visitors to the VE Day event in Louth town centre enjoyed meeting the shire horse. Photo: supplied