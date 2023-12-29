A veteran who was stationed at RAF Coningsby has received a newly-commissioned medal, 60 years after his service.

Station Commander RAF Coningsby, Group Captain Billy Cooper presented the Nuclear Test Medal to retired RAF Firefighter, John, ‘Dusty’ Millar. Photo: UK MOD Crown Copyright 2023

John ‘Dusty’ Miller was presented with his Nuclear Test Medal on Wednesday December 13 by Station Commander RAF Coningsby, Group Captain Billy Cooper in an informal ceremony at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

The medal was announced by the Prime Minister in November 2022, 70 years after the first British test of a nuclear weapon, and recognises military, civilian, and overseas staff and personnel who participated in Britain’s nuclear testing programme in the 1950s and 60s.

The then-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP, said at the time of the announcement: “I am delighted that this commemorative medal is rightfully given to our Nuclear Test veterans, who have made an invaluable contribution to the safety and security of the UK, and who we recognise and value for their service to our nation.”

John, ‘Dusty’ Millar's Nuclear Test Medal.

Dusty received the medal for his service on Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, just south of Indonesia, in 1963/64.

As a surprise, his friends asked the Station Commander to present the medal.

Group Captain Cooper said: “It was a privilege to meet Dusty, and to present him with his medal.

"Regardless of the era or the conflict, we are proud to remember the service of our veterans.”

Dusty was born in Edinburgh in 1937 and joined the RAF as a firefighter in 1960, and RAF Coningsby was his first posting.

Following his time on Christmas Island, he went on to have a career in the RAF where he was posted to other Lincolnshire RAF stations, including RAF Digby and RAF Waddington.

Dusty left the RAF in 1985 as a Sergeant.

Dusty said: “‘I’m very grateful to the Station Commander for taking the time to come here today and present my medal.