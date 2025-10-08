Veterans teach care home staff about military life

Members of Veterans for Veterans in Care, John Hambling and Lee Moore, visited Ashdene Care Home in Sleaford, pictured with manager Jilly Hunt.

Staff at a care home in Sleaford have undergone training to understand the specific needs of forces veterans that might be in their care.

Members of Veterans for Veterans in Care, John Hambling and Lee Moore, visited Ashdene care Home in Sleaford to lead the training.

Home manager Jilly Hunt explained: "It gave us insight into what makes a veteran different, we learnt about different experiences the veterans had and gained an understanding of rank structures, camp life, conflicts and ceremonies, with a few mischievous stories thrown in!

"Then they went round and chatted to our residents, they both had their berets on and Lee had a blazer and medals which the ladies were very impressed by.”

Jilly said it was heart warming to see the residents sit or stand up that bit straighter and taller.

In an emotional moment the visitors thanked resident veterans for their service and saluted them.