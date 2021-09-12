VIDEO: Avro Lancaster PA474 returns to RAF Coningsby

The Avro Lancaster PA474 landed back at RAF Coningsby yesterday afternoon (Saturday) after nine months away undergoing routine scheduled depth maintenance with the Aircraft Restoration Company at Duxford Airfield, near Cambridge.

One of only two Lancaster bombers still flying today, PA474 can now rejoin the rest of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) fleet for the remainder of the season.

Speaking at the base as the Lancaster returned, Officer Commanding BBMF, Sqn Ldr Mark Discombe said: “For me, the Lancaster doesn’t just fill this space because of its size, but because of what it represents the biggest loss of life in a bomber.

Avro Lancaster PA474 returns to RAF Coningsby.

“The scheduled maintenance and took the opportunity to carry out ageing aircraft audit work.

We look at the aircraft that aren’t compliant with modern requirements.

“We always find emerging work and when opening the panels, we expect to find something like doing renovations but nothing major that would delay the project.

“It’s fair to say that in Lincolnshire, it’s Lancaster Bomber county and it draws the crowds, it’s synonymous with Lincolnshire.

Lancaster pilot Flt Lt Seb Davies said: “It is absolutely fabulous to have the Lancaster flying again following an extended period of maintenance. We can’t wait to show her in her native environment in the coming weeks.”