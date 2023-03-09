A dozen RAF Section cadets from King Edward VI Grammar School Louth CCF [Combined Cadet Force] attended at the Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa on Saturday, March 4, to honour Flt Lt (Retd) Colin Bell DFC, a WW2 Mosquito Pathfinder Pilot who completed over 50 missions.
Flt Lt (Retd) Colin Bell celebrated his 102nd Birthday surrounded by guests from across the globe, including senior Officers from the Royal Air Force which included Air Vice Marshall Mark Flewin CBE, Gp Capt Billy Cooper.
Flt Lt John Webster OC of the RAF section at KEVIGS CCF said of the event: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of the cadets, not only are they helping celebrate a landmark birthday, but this is an opportunity to meet and listen to an extraordinary man who can bring history to life through his real life experiences".