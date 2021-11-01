'Devastated': Trees crash into home and close specialist cafe in Friskney during weekend's gales

Three trees smashed into the house, leaving holes in the roof.

Carole Goulding, director of GPC specialist tea room C.I.C in Friskney, said she thought a bomb had exploded when three trees smashed through the roof on Sunday morning.

Seven trees were swept up in the grounds, wiping out power cables and "leaving live wires dancing in the air".

One tree landed over a new taxi that had been bought by the cafe just three weeks ago to collect assistants and deliver food to vulnerable customers. This was left a write-off even before it has been used.

The tearoom which is with the grounds, a dream come true for Carole which opened in the summer, only suffered minor damage but has had to remain closed because of the damage to the house.

"What a nightmare!," said Carole. "I was in the house when the wind came - it was almost like a bomb had hit us.

"The whole house shook - three trees hit it. There are three holes in the roof.

"Another tree hit the dog pen but fortunately the dogs were not injured.

"One of the trees ended up 10 metres away and it wasn't small.

"The electricity cables coming down left half the village without power - it was unbelievable.

"The most gutting thing is the taxi is a write-off. We have only had it for three weeks and were going to use it for the first time on Wednesday. Everyone was so excited."

Carole said she has been struggling to get workmen out to help her, but the community has been marvellous.

"People came with their chainsaws from the village to help - they were marvellous," said Carole.

Michele Severn-Smith has launched a crowdfunding page to help Carole, which has so far raised more than £1,377.