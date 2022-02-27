Developer plans new head office on its business park

The site on East Road, Sleaford earmarked for Melbourne Holdings' new head office. EMN-220218-155322001

Melbourne Holdings has submitted plans for a new office building with parking on a strip of land at the front of Royal Oak Business Park off East Road, Sleaford. (pictured)

The site currently has planning approval for a physiotherapy studio but that has not gone ahead.

The business park of 16 starter units, storage buildings and builder’s yard, already belongs to Melbourne Holdings.

Due to this site, its large presence on the Sleaford Enterprise Park and other properties within the Sleaford area, the firm now wishes to relocate and update existing office accommodation from Station Road in Heckington and be more centralised to its businesses.

In their application. Melbourne Holdings state this will help give better access to road and rail links for expansion of the business.

The existing offices in Heckington are to be taken over by one of its subsidiary companies on the Heckington Industrial Estate as it has given up the building to help with the restructure of the fire damaged nut roasting factory but want to remain in Heckington.

As well as space for 19 cars, the two-storey building would have seven individual offices, a conference room plus a main office on the first floor which opens onto a partially shaded patio.

It would be occupied by 10 full and part time staff.