A fire on a beach in Huttoft has prompted Lincolnshire’s fire service to reiterate its appeal to people to ensure they use disposable barbecues safely.

On Sunday afternoon (September 3) Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Alford, Mablethorpe, and Skegness were called to Moggs Eye Beach, Huttoft Bank where a fire had been caused by a disposable barbecue being placed too close to shrubland.

The fire caused damage to approximately 20 x 80 sqm of sand dunes, and was extinguished using two hose reels, beaters and drags.

The fire service is now appealing to anyone using disposable barbecues to ensure they follow all safety advice.

Dan Moss, area manager for Lincs Fire & Rescue, said: “We want people to enjoy themselves, but not with disposable barbecues where there’s the potential for fires to spread.

"They are quite dangerous, certainly when we see the hot weather, the potential for that fire to spread is quite significant, so please don’t use those where it’s not appropriate to do so."

Lincs Fire & Rescue has issued the following safety advice:

Never leave a barbeque unattended

Ensure the barbeque is on a flat site, well away from a shed, fence, trees or shrubs

Keep children, garden games and pets well away from the cooking area

Keep a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby for emergencies

Always avoid alcohol if you are in charge of a barbecue - it can affect your co-ordination and judgement.

Ensure the barbeque is cool before attempting to move it and do not dispose of ashes from barbecues until they are cold.

Avoid using open fires in the countryside

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows.

Sunlight shining through glass can start large fires - take glass bottles/jars home or put them in a bin.