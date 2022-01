Bonnie with the RNLI lifeboat crew looking none the worse for her adventure on Skegness beach

The incident happened on Sunday and Skegness RNLI Inshore Lifeboat crew were called when the dog - a spaniel called Bonnie - "got into a spot of bother".

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luckily, the crew were able to bring Bonnie back to safety and return her to her owner.