Villagers in Dorrington got together to plant an oak tree for the late Queen Elizabeth at the weekend, marked by a small parade accompanied by a local bagpipe player.

Daphne Norridge plants Dorrington’s new oak tree watched by the three flag bearers and people from the village. Photo: Julia Newton

Local farmer Bill Drury organised the tree planting ceremony with the help of Daphne Norridge who donated the oak tree.

The tree now sits in a purpose made railing on the Playgarth playing field with a plaque to commemorate the Queen.The parade started at the top of the village and was led by three flag bearers and Paul Turner with the oak tree in a traditional wooden wheelbarrow.

People from the village followed on, waving flags. The tree was planted by Daphne Norridge and a speech was made by Bill Drury to explain Dorrington’s oak tree folklore and to remember the wonderful reign of our late Queen Elizabeth.

Dorrington has a rich folklore connected to the oak tree and the village hopes this new little tree will become part of that history.

Advertisement

Many people contributed to this event by making cakes, biscuits and doughnuts and providing their time to set the event up. Tea and coffee and mulled wine were also on offer and a musical accompaniment was provided by local duo, Bernard Blackwell and his wife Jill, playing traditional pipes and other instruments. There was a sing song and some poetry. Then everyone tucked into some delicious refreshments, provided by some very talented bakers.The names of local service men and women were also there for people to see as it was Remembrance Sunday.