Dramatic footage shows huge blaze near Boston attended by six fire crews
The fire service was called out to Holmes Lane in Kirton at around 1.40am to reports of a huge hay stack ablaze near a farm.
While Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue initially tweeted that around 6,000 hay bales were on fire, it is now understood some 14,000 were destroyed in the incident.
A fire service spokesperson told us today: “This actually ended up being 14,000 bales.
"The last of our crews will be leaving the scene this morning. A handover has been complete with the farmer but we will be back out to re-inspect this afternoon.
"A fire investigation was carried out and the cause has been recorded as most likely spontaneous combustion of the stacked straw bales.”
Local resident Donna Thomas took video and photos of the still-smouldering stack as the sunrise came up.