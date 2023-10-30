Six crews tackled the fire throughout the night and are still on scene this morning (Monday).

The fire service was called out to Holmes Lane in Kirton at around 1.40am to reports of a huge hay stack ablaze near a farm.

While Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue initially tweeted that around 6,000 hay bales were on fire, it is now understood some 14,000 were destroyed in the incident.

A fire service spokesperson told us today: “This actually ended up being 14,000 bales.

Donna Thomas captured this image of the blaze near a farm in Kirton.

"The last of our crews will be leaving the scene this morning. A handover has been complete with the farmer but we will be back out to re-inspect this afternoon.

"A fire investigation was carried out and the cause has been recorded as most likely spontaneous combustion of the stacked straw bales.”