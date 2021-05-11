Driver fails to stop after collision with cyclist in Skegness

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

The incident took place along North Shore Road at around 2pm on Saturday, May 8.

The rider fell off his bike but the driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Although the type of the vehicle was not identified, police are appealing for witnesses.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or may have any dashcam footage that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting Incident 213 of 8th May.

Alternatively email [email protected], putting the Incident number in the subject box.