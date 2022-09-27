Driver thought to have sustained 'life-changing' injuries after crashing into house near Boston

Emergency services at the scene of the collision.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the single-vehicle incident shortly before 7.30pm on Friday, September 9.

A black Mercedes C-Class had hit a house in Blackjack Road, near its junction with Dances Bank, off the A52 at Swineshead.

The incident was also attended by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, and, for a time, the road was closed between Dances Bank and the A52.

The car’s driver – a local man aged in his 20s – was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, by land ambulance.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said his injuries are thought to be ‘life-changing’.

Following the crash, an eye witness contacted The Standard about the incident.

They spoke of having to break the windows of the car in order to gain access to the driver, who was semi-conscious.

"To avoid injury, I kept him calm until the emergency services arrived,” they said.

Advertisement

They added that the house – a new-build – has since been demolished.

Lincolnshire Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision and appeal for anyone with information to come forward.