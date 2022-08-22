Dry weather sees busy Sunday for fire crews around Sleaford

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleaford fire station.

At 11.40am yesterday morning crews from Billingborough and Donington attended a fire on Billingborough Drove, Billingborough.

Approximately 200m by 30m of grass on the bankside was burned before being put out using hoses, beaters and a water backpack.

Then, a crew from Grantham was called to a fire off the A52 near Welby at about 3.19pm in the afternoon.

Approximately 60m by 5m of waste straw was destroyed in the fire, said to have spread from controlled burning left unattended.

They extinguished it using a hose and a drag.

Later at 7.19pm the Sleaford fire crew was sent to Whitehouse Road, Ruskington to a tree stump on fire and used a water backpack to extinguish it.