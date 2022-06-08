Elderly man seriously hurt in collision following fall from mobility scooter

The force control room received a report that a man had suffered serious injuries in South Road after falling from his scooter.
A statement reads: “As he fell into the road, a car was passing and the man was in collision with the vehicle as he fell.
“The vehicle did immediately stop but a friend of the injured man's said to the driver that he didn’t need to stay as he had not done anything wrong.
"We believe the vehicle involved was a white Qashqai or a white SUV of some description.”
This incident happened on Sunday, May 29, and the elderly man was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police do not believe the driver was at fault but would like to speak with him. Call 101, and quote 210 of 29 May.