Elderly man seriously hurt in collision following fall from mobility scooter

The force control room received a report that a man had suffered serious injuries in South Road after falling from his scooter.

A statement reads: “As he fell into the road, a car was passing and the man was in collision with the vehicle as he fell.

“The vehicle did immediately stop but a friend of the injured man's said to the driver that he didn’t need to stay as he had not done anything wrong.

"We believe the vehicle involved was a white Qashqai or a white SUV of some description.”

This incident happened on Sunday, May 29, and the elderly man was taken to hospital for treatment.