Electrical fault blamed for fire at outbuildings and garage in Hogsthorpe
An electrical fault has been blamed for a fire that caused damage to the garage and outbuildings at a home in Hogsthorpe.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to Langham Road at 11.24am on Sunday.
Three crews from Alford, Mablethorpe and Skegness attended. There was damage to the contents and roof of the garage and outbuildings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.