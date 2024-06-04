Electrical fault blamed for fire at outbuildings and garage in Hogsthorpe

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Jun 2024, 07:18 BST
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to outbuildings in Hogsthorpe.
An electrical fault has been blamed for a fire that caused damage to the garage and outbuildings at a home in Hogsthorpe.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to Langham Road at 11.24am on Sunday.

Three crews from Alford, Mablethorpe and Skegness attended. There was damage to the contents and roof of the garage and outbuildings.

