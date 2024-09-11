Elton top of the pops at Binbrook Scarecrow festival

The 4th Annual Scarecrow Festival at Binbrook saw scarecrows of all shapes and sizes created for this year’s theme: Music.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Venues across the village opened their doors on Saturday (September 7) with visitors enjoying a craft fayre, treasure hunt and a chance to learn more about the history of St Mary with St Gabriel church in the village, which was built to replace two predecessor churches in the mid 1800s.

Local vendors were serving up everything from pizza, burgers and crepes to sweet treats and refreshing drinks. There was also a dog show with categories for all breeds and sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local fire station opened to the public, offering tours and demonstrations, with a variety of historic appliances, a band and a barbecue.

Following the scarecrow trail. L-R Pat Pearce of Binbrook, Sam Pearce and Freya Pearce 11 of Louth.

Households also held garage sales and the local bowling club was open, the Reading Room had art display and table top sale, there was a bouncy castle, face painter, petting sheep, a penny farthing and a vintage tractor driving around.

However, the highlight of the day was the scarecrow competition with scarecrows built by local residents on display throughout the village.

An Elton John scarecrow sat at a piano complete with platform boots was created by the Mitchell family, and succeeded in winning the ‘People’s Choice’ award voted by those attending the event on the day. Other winners included Binbrook Fire Station for their Full Monty scarecrows in the Business category, the Read family for their Grimsby Town football drummer boy in the children’s category, and Gill and Mark Austin for their Alice Cooper-lookalike scarecrow in the Home category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Appleton, chair of the Binbrook Events Committee, said the scarecrow festival allows all venues and businesses in the village to showcase what they do and “people get to see how beautiful our village is.”