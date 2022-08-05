Emergency closure of Boston area road as council investigates sinkhole

An emergency closure of a Boston village road is underway after a sinkhole was discovered.

A sinkhole has reportedly opened up at Middlegate Road West, Frampton.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council said at 11am today (Friday, August 5): “Middlegate Road West, Frampton, Boston has now been closed due to a sinkhole.

“The route between London Road and the A16 has been closed whilst LCC emergency crews are on site investigating reports that a sinkhole has appeared.

“Whilst the investigation phase of the works is ongoing, the road will remain closed.

"Access on Middlegate Road West for residents will remain whilst the investigation is taking place.”

They added: “Once the cause of the issue is known a works programme will be decided upon. We will issue detail of this as soon as is possible.”

