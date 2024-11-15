Investigators are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage. Photo: Lincs Police

Police have confirmed that a 19 year old man has died last night (Thursday) in a collision on Gainsborough Road, Market Rasen.

Officers were called to the single vehicle incident involving a motorcycle at around 10.50pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “His family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

They went on: “Investigators are working to piece together what happened in the collision.

"Were you travelling through Market Rasen at around 10.50pm on Thursday, November 14 - can you help?

“We are appealing for witnesses, anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or any information that you think can help us, please contact [email protected], quoting incident number 454 of 14 November 2024 in the subject line.”