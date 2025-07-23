'A life was saved' - Man rescued from Boston river following swift, coordinated response

A swift, coordinated response to an incident in Boston town centre yesterday (Tuesday, July 22) has been credited with saving a man’s life.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident involved a man in difficulty in the Haven.

It is believed he jumped into the water close to St Botolph’s Bridge, at about 5.20pm, but then began to struggle in the strong current, Lincolnshire Police said.

After being alerted to the incident, officers threw ropes and floatation devices into the water to assist the man. Clinging onto these, the man was pulled to safety through to the steps close to the White Hart Hotel, near Town Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene beside Town Bridge, in Boston, as emergency services rallied to save a man from the Haven. Picture: Sam Bee

Lincolnshire Police was assisted in its response by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the East Midlands Ambulance Service, and Boston Borough Council’s CCTV suite, which offered continuous updates, allowing officers from multiple teams in the area to swiftly locate the man and come to his aid.

Of the incident, Boston and South Holland’s Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Richard Nethercott said: “This rescue stands as a powerful reminder of what happens when preparation, communication, and courage align.

“Thanks to the exceptional coordination between our officers, Boston Borough Council CCTV operators, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and East Midland Ambulance Service, a life was saved.

“It’s testament to the unshakable professionalism and selflessness that define our service – where every drill, every moment of training, becomes the difference between danger and safety.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police get set to offer help to the man. Picture: Sam Bee

It is understood that the man entered the water voluntarily, not appreciating the strength of the current, a police spokesman said.

“This serves as an opportune moment to remind our communities about keeping safe around water, particularly as we enter the summer holiday period,” they continued. “Some people are ill-prepared for a swim or unaware of the risks if going for a dip to cool down on a hot day.

“The water may look inviting but even on a warm day the water can be cold. It doesn’t matter if you’re a strong swimmer. Jumping into the water to cool off can lead to cold water shock, which can result in drowning.”

Anyone who finds themselves struggling in the water, is advised by police to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lay on their back and tilt their head back with ears submerged

Relax and breathe normally

Move their hands to help them float

Spread their arms and legs out

Once breathing is controlled, call for help or swim to safety

Anyone who sees someone in trouble in the water, is advised to call 999, tell the person to lay on their back, and throw something to help them float.

Police also recommend against drinking after consuming alcohol.

You can find out more about staying safe in and around the water here.