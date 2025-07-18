A158 closed into Skegness due to collision

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
Traffic is being diverted via Ingoldmells due to a collision on the A158 near Burgh le Marsh.
Police have announced that part of the A158 into Skegness, near Burgh le Marsh has been close following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident, close to Lindhurst Garden Centre was reported by Lincolnshire police shortly before 2.30pm and a diversion has been put in place via Ingoldmells.

A police statement offered advice to drivers heading in at the start of the school holidays: “Motorists are advised to allow more time when travelling into Skegness this afternoon (18 July).

“We appreciate your patience while we deal with this incident.”

