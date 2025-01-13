A17 reopens after weekend closure for investigations and clear up after two die in collision

The A17 has been closed since Friday morning after the fatal collision. Photo: Lincs Police

The A17 has reopened this morning (Monday January 13) between Leadenham and Brant Broughton having been blocked since Friday after two drivers died in a collision between an HGV tanker lorry and a van.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the driver of the lorry, a 68-year-old man, and the 23-year-old man driving the Ford Transit van were both pronounced dead at the scene, which happened just after 7am on Friday.

They said there were no other people in the vehicles, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.

Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation into the collision was launched and officers completed their enquiries at the scene of the collision on Saturday afternoon, but the road closures and diversions were to remain in place until Monday afternoon by Highways engineers so that the debris could be cleared and work to make the road safe could be carried out, however they have been cleared ahead of time and the road reopened this morning.

A police spokesman had explained on Saturday morning: “This investigation is very complex, and it is absolutely vital that our officers are able to carry out their work with the upmost care and attention, and that includes full access to the scene, which spans a large area; two people have lost their lives and they deserve our best efforts.”

They added on Saturday afternoon: “While the closures are no longer police closures, we ask that drivers continue to heed the closure signs and do not put themselves or others at risk by driving on roads which will not be gritted and remain very icy.”

Surveillance cameras had been placed at the road blocks after motorists had not heeded the warnings and driven through the road closure notices in place. They have been issued with penalty notices.

The police spokesman said: “Road closure signs are mandatory; do not drive down a road which has a sign saying it is closed. If you do, you will not be insured.

“Driving on these closed roads is also very risky because they are not being gritted as they are not due to be driven on, and as such are significantly icy - including black ice which can't be seen - causing a further risk of collision. It is also risks compromising our investigation into this collision.

“We know that this is really frustrating for people who have places to be, but we ask that you please bear with us while we carry out very important stage of our investigation so that the two people who have died, and their families, have the best work done on their behalf.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam and was in the area at the time to check their footage.

“We are keen to view footage which shows either vehicle in the minutes before the collision. The white Ford Transit was travelling from the Sleaford direction, towards Newark along the A17, while the tanker was travelling from the Newark direction towards Sleaford.”

If you can, contact 101 and ask for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) or email [email protected] quoting incident 53 of January 10.