Aldi store in Sleaford evacuated due to a leak with emergency services attending

Police, fire and ambulance crews have all been at the scene of the suspected leak at the Aldi store in Sleaford this morning.

Staff were evacuated and emergency services were called to the Aldi store in Sleaford this morning (Saturday) due to what is believed to be a suspected gas leak.

The store and its car park on Mareham Lane in the town has been closed to the public since early this morning with fire service investigators in charge.

Police and two ambulance crews were also called to the scene with the car park blocked by cones and the goods delivery bay also blocked off by red and white tape meaning no customers or staff have been allowed on site all morning.

Sleaford Police commented on Facebook at around 10am saying: “We are currently at Mareham Lane in Sleaford, supporting our emergency services colleagues with a leak in the area. No crime is thought to have been committed. Thank you for your patience.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said their officers were there more in a supportive capacity and could give little detail at this stage as the fire service were taking the lead.

The fire service has been approached for comment.

Aldi managers at the scene were unable to say more on the incident and the supermarket chain’s head office has also been approached for comment.