Police have confirmed a 30-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision at Boothby Graffoe and a 31-year-old man has been arrested.

The incident is said by Lincolnshire Police to have taken place at around 4.50pm on Friday, October 11 when officers were called to the A607 crossroads with the B1202, Blacksmith Lane.

They says a silver Peugeot Boxer van and a grey Lexmoto LXS motorcycle were involved in the collision.

A police spokesperson said the rider of the motorcycle died from the injuries he sustained.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this devastating time and specially trained officers are supporting them.

“Enquiries were carried out at the scene and a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink.

“He has been bailed and investigations continue.

“We are appealing for any information and are asking anyone who saw either vehicle, before or after the collision, to get in touch.”

Officers are particularly keen to hear from those who have dashcam footage. If you have any information, no matter how big or small, get in touch.

If you think you can help, email [email protected] quoting the incident number 301 of 11/10/24.

