Appeal after pedestrian hurt in collision
Louth Police are appealing for information following a collision where a woman pedestrian was injured in a collision with a car.
According to Lincolnshire Police, the incident is believed to have happened at around 10am on Monday August 4, when the driver of a grey car reportedly collided with a woman in her 70s who was crossing the road from Market Place towards The Grapetree.
“The woman sustained a fractured wrist as a result of the collision,” say police.
If you have any information that can help with inquiries, get in touch by contacting PC Lorraine Burrell quoting reference number 25000460797. Call 101