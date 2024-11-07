Police have reported that a 72-year-old woman has died following a collision took place on the A15 near Navenby, on Tuesday (November 5).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the collision, the female driver of the green Mini suffered fatal injuries. The road was closed in both directions and reopened in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 6).” Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have any dashcam that is relevant to the enquiry, to contact them. If you have any information that may aid their investigation, please call 101 or contact [email protected] quoting incident 167 of 05/11/24.