Appeal for witnesses after collision in Burgh le Marsh
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Burgh le Marsh.
Officers were called to the incident involving a blue BMW X3 and grey Renault on Thursday, December 26, at around 4.55pm.
It took place near the junction of the A158 and Station Road.
Investigators are now asking members of the public with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.
Anyone who saw either of the vehicles before or after the collision, or has any information which could help enquiries, should email [email protected] quoting incident 204 of 26/12/24.
