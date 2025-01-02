Appeal for witnesses after collision in Burgh le Marsh

By Chrissie Redford
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 17:13 GMT
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Burgh le Marsh.Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Burgh le Marsh.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Burgh le Marsh.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Burgh le Marsh.

Officers were called to the incident involving a blue BMW X3 and grey Renault on Thursday, December 26, at around 4.55pm.

It took place near the junction of the A158 and Station Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigators are now asking members of the public with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who saw either of the vehicles before or after the collision, or has any information which could help enquiries, should email [email protected] quoting incident 204 of 26/12/24.

Related topics:A158Station Road

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice