Armed police descend on village after gardener attacks weeds with meat cleaver!

Armed police were called to an address in a Lincolnshire to find a man doing the gardening – with a meat cleaver!

Sleaford Police say they received a call just before 1pm on Monday (July 7) to say a man had been seen with a machete outside a property on the High Street in Metheringham.

A force spokesman said: “In situations like this we take the potential threat very seriously, and armed police were deployed to the area.

“Thankfully though, after some investigation we found that the man was in fact using a meat cleaver to help clear his garden.”

They went on: “In this particular instance we were satisfied that the man was using it for a very practical use – and maintaining gardens can be a big job, after all.”

Officers left the area saying they had been satisfied that there is no threat to the public, “only to the weeds in the gentleman’s garden”.