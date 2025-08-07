‘Assaults on our staff are unacceptable’: EMAS reaction to data showing rise in attacks
Manual handling was the most common cause, resulting in 596 injuries across their overall service area, followed by violence, assaults and aggression, which led to 373 injuries, according to Personal Injury Claims UK.
Staff have also experienced psychological distress, including post-traumatic stress disorder, due to exposure to trauma.
The data shows that in 2022/23, 127 East Midlands Ambulance Service staff were injured whilst working in Lincolnshire, which is the second-highest number of injuries in the past three years.
Over the past year, the number staff injuries has remained almost the same, with the total standing at 126.
However, across the 14 UK ambulance services in the 2024/25 financial year the number of attacks are rising, according to.figures from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE), which revealed that over 20,000 incidents of violence, aggression and abuse were directed at staff during that period.
The number of incidents is the highest ever recorded in the sector and equates to at least 55 ambulance staff being abused or attacked every single day, ranging from common assault to serious attacks.
AACE has warned low conviction rates and lenient sentences are ‘failing to deter offenders’.
One conviction recorded by Lincolnshire World, stating a 56-year-old male patient who assaulted four ambulance workers in Louth after being found unconscious in the street had been jailed for three months.
Speaking on the figures released by the AACE, UNISON national ambulance officer Sharan Bandesha said: “No one should be attacked for simply doing their job. Ambulance workers who respond to emergencies, from heart attacks to car crashes, are trying to save lives.
“Rising pressure on the health service has created a toxic environment where violence and abuse are becoming far too common. This is unacceptable. Staff are being left traumatised, injured and even forced out of roles, which makes the workforce crisis worse.”
As a result of injuries sustained whilst at work, many workers have submitted claims against the East Midlands Ambulance Service over the past few years.
Between 2021 and 2024, 38 claims were lodged against the service, with 13 of these claims being settled.
This has led to a total of £149,045 being paid out to successful claimants, with the highest amount being paid in 2023/24 at £93,699.
Due to the recent rise in violent incidents, NHS ambulance services have undertaken a number of initiatives alongside the #WorkWithoutFear campaign to prioritise the safety of their workers, as well as trying to effect behavioural change amongst those who may carry out these assaults.
Sue Cousland, Lincolnshire Divisional Director at East Midlands Ambulance Service told Lincolnshire World: “We take the reported figures on staff injuries extremely seriously and maintain that assaults on our staff are unacceptable.
"Our frontline colleagues and control room teams dedicate themselves to helping others and deserve respect for the care they provide to patients and their families.
“Protecting the health and wellbeing of our staff – and the safety of our patients – is a priority for us. Staff are trained to manage a variety of situations, including using dynamic risk assessments and safe manual handling practices.
“We encourage staff to report any abuse so we can offer support and continue working to reduce incidents of violence and aggression.”
