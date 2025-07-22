Battery in waste compactor causes fire at Louth recycling centre

The household waste recycling centre in Louth. Photo: Google Streetview

The household waste recycling site had to close for several hours on Sunday after a battery caused a fire in a compactor.

According Lincolnshire County Council, the HWRC had to close just after midday while a crew from Louth dealt with the fire in the waste compactor and made it safe.

Investigations confirmed it was started by a wrongly disposed of lithium-ion battery that was crushed by the compactor on the Bolingbroke Road site and firefighters uses hoses and drags to put out the flames.

Dan Moss, the fire service's area manager for prevention and protection, said: “Fires at waste sites or in vehicles can often be difficult to extinguish, and can have serious effects on the environment, and the safety of firefighters and local communities. As waste is compacted and bulked together, there’s plenty of material for fire to spread quickly, and, depending on the type of waste burning, the fumes can be dangerous.

“If you have old vapes or other battery devices or electricals to get rid of, please dispose of them correctly at a household waste recycling centre – or a battery bin at your local supermarket.”

- Fire crews from Spilsby and Alford were called to a shed on fire at Halton Holegate yesterday morning (Monday).

At around 9.24am firefighters attended Manor Drive but a garden shed and fencing was severely damaged before the flames were put out with hoses and drags.