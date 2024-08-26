RNLI lifeguards Lois Kemp, 25, Katie Roscoe, 21 and Effie Kennedy, 16 gave the child oxygen

The mother of a toddler who became unconscious on Mablethorpe beach has spoken of the moment lifeguards came to save her daughter.

Danielle Ashby was enjoying a family day with the three-year-old on Wednesday, August 21, when she became ill with a seizure.

Commenting on a post on the Lincolnshire RNLI Lifeguards Facebook page highlighting the incident, she said: “I am sat here sobbing at the amazing work and kindness of these amazing ladies. The toddler they helped is my daughter.

“We are incredibly grateful they came to our rescue so quickly that day.

"They knew exactly what do to, were reassuring and kind.

“I'm so pleased that their amazing work is being recognised.”

Three RNLI lifeguards including a 16-year-old girl were involved in saving the life of the toddler after she suffered the seizure.

The three-year-old was unresponsive on Mablethorpe Beach when Lois Kemp, 25, Katie Roscoe, 21, and Effie Kennedy, 16, arrived at the scene, said the RNLI.

They administered oxygen to the child, who later regained consciousness and was taken to the lifeguard unit for further attention.

All three of the lifeguards had been given casualty care training before they attended the incident.

The RNLI charity said the medical episode "exemplified the differing emergencies lifeguards deal with daily".

Just days before in Skegness, lifeguards Liam Sumner, Mariana Paravicini, Emma Harrop and supervisor Arun Gray assisted three unconscious casualties who had fallen unwell on the beaches this afternoon.

As well as carrying out water rescues, lifeguards are trained to give first aid and search for missing children on beaches.

After a quiet start patrolling the beaches in May, the holidays resulted in an increased number of incidents

There have been several searches for several missing children, incidents where they helped provide first aid to a number of more severe injuries, standard minor first aids, preventative actions and shoreline patrols to prevent further incidents happening.

Lifeguard supervisor Arun Gray commened: “My lifeguards have been under a lot of pressure since the weather turned nicer in the middle of July and it’s great to see their hard work in training on show during incidents.”