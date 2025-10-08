Bin and car fires dealt with and a deer rescued by Lincolnshire fire crews

Published 8th Oct 2025
Firefighters have been called out to rescue a deer.
Lincolnshire fire crews have been busy over the last couple of days.

A crew was called from Gainsborough to the A15 near Snitterby on Tuesday (October 7) evening after a report of a bin on fire.

The firefighters arrived at around 5.42pm and hosed down the burning bin.

It was believed to have been started by carelessly discarded smoking materials.

A fire crew from Donington was called at just before 7pm on Sunday (October 5) to Quadring Road in the village where a car engine was on fire.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus put out the fire with the help of a hose and a thermal imaging camera.

Earlier that day a crew from Boston was called out to Sleaford Road where a Muntjac deer had been found stuck in a metal fence.

The incident was reported shortly after midnight on Sunday morning and the crew used Holmatro spreaders to free the deer.

