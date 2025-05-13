Boston church 'deeply saddened' following discovery of body on grounds - death not being treated as suspicious

St Botolph's Church, Boston. Library image

The rector of the Parish of Boston has issued a statement with regards to a ‘tragic incident’ which took place in the grounds of St Botolph’s Church today (Tuesday, May 13).

Posting on the church’s website, but also on its social media channels, Father David Stephenson said: “The community of St Botolph’s (Boston Stump) is deeply saddened following the tragic incident which happened in the shadow of the Stump this morning. Our Church has always been, and remains, a beacon of hope and guidance for all people.

“Our doors remain open as we continue to be a place of peace, support and comfort. We continue to offer a safe space for healing and calm for the community in the days ahead.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all affected by the incident this morning.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to Boston Stump at around 9.20am today where we can confirm a body was discovered.

“We are not treating this death as suspicious, and a file has been passed to the coroner.”