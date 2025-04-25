BREAKING NEWS: A153 near Ancaster closed after two-car collision
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to motorists to avoid the A153 near Ancaster which has been closed following a two-car collision.
Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes.
“While we deal with this incident, we have closed the road between the Honington and Ancaster junctions,” a spokesperson said..
“We ask motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.”
We will bring you more on this as details are released.
