BREAKING NEWS: A153 near Ancaster closed after two-car collision

The A153 near Ancaster closed after a two-car collision.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to motorists to avoid the A153 near Ancaster which has been closed following a two-car collision.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes.

“While we deal with this incident, we have closed the road between the Honington and Ancaster junctions,” a spokesperson said..

“We ask motorists to seek alternative routes where possible.”

We will bring you more on this as details are released.