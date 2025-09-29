Car ploughs into town centre insurance office

The car embedded in the wall of Nick Spolton's office in Carre Street.

A Sleaford businessman looked on in disbelief as a car careered into the side of his town centre office.

Mortgage and insurance broker Nick Spolton was sat at the front desk of his office on Carre Street at the corner of Money’s Yard car park when he noticed the black hatchback begin to veer off Carre Street and steer towards him at around midday on Monday (September 29).

Luckily Nick’s administrator, Becky, had got the day off and so he was working at the front desk at the time.

He said: “Kasia was working upstairs and Tom, one of our advisors, was upstairs with a client.” Three other staff members were working from home.

"I looked up from my screen and saw the car had two wheels on the pavement, on Carre Street, but I thought he was coming to a halt and parking,” he recalls. Then he realised the car, a black Vauxhall Grandland, was not stopping and in fact was gathering speed.

The car smashed into the side of the building and Nick found himself facing the front grill of the car poking through the internal plastered wall.

"I wasn’t afraid I was in danger, it was just disbelief,” he said.

Unfazed, he dialled 999 for the emergency services then headed outside with Tom, armed with a fire extinguisher. They helped the driver out and sat him on a chair away from the vehicle, in case he was in shock.

Ambulance and fire services attended and established that the driver was unharmed.

“He just kept saying, ‘I’m sorry’ so I reassured him,” said Nick.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said damage to the building has been assessed by a structural engineer. The vehicle was also quickly taken away by truck. The reason for the crash has not yet been determined.

Nick commented: “They are estimating it will be up to six months to make the building structurally safe and back to normal, so we will work from home and hopefully from a neighbouring office unit which is available. We are determined it will have a minimal impact on our clients.”