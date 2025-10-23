Coastal roads and footpaths at risk of flooding, EA warn

Yellow areas show 4-8mm per hour.

Coastal roads and footpaths along the Lincolnshire coast are at risk of flooding, according to the Environment Agency.

High tides and weather conditions due to Storm Benjamin are the reasons given for the alert, which is expected to remain in place until 8am.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued,” the EA say.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Residents are being warned to take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

They are also being advised to avoid low lying coastal roads, “as sea spray and waves could be dangerous”.

Yellow warnings for strong winds and rain are also in place.

Cloudy with heavy rain and strong winds, including gales between 50 and 70 mph, are expected mainly in the east. It is expected to be drier from the west during the afternoon. Feeling cold, especially in the wind. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and mostly dry conditions overnight, a few showers feeding into the Derbyshire hills. Staying windy with a risk of coastal gales. Feeling chilly, especially in the strong winds. Minimum temperature 5 °C.