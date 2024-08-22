Concern grows for man, 44, missing from Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 18:28 BST
Have you seen Mark? Police would like to hear from you.
Have you seen Mark? Police would like to hear from you.
Concern is growing for a 44-year-old man reported missing from an address in Skegness today (Thursday)

The man, named Mark, is described as being slim, and typically wears a gold bracelet on his right wrist. Police believe he could be wearing a light blue t-shirt and black NIKE trainers.

He may also have a yellow JD Sports bag with him and was last seen at Skegness Train Station. He may have travelled to London.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “We are concerned for his welfare and wish to make contact with him as soon as possible.”

If you have any information which you think could help us find Mark, or if you know where he is, contact our force control room on 101, quoting incident number 80 of 22/08/24.

