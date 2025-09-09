Concern grows for missing Chelsea from Skegness
Concern is growing for a 30-year-old woman who has gone missing from Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police say the woman, called Chelsea, was last seen on Sunday.
She is described as white, slim, with long, dark brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she went missing she is believed to have been wearing a black tank-top, black leggings and a shiny, black PVC coat.
Anyone who has seen Chelsea, or have any information about her whereabouts,is asked to call 101 quoting Incident 123 of 8 September.