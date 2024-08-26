Have you see Jane? Police would like to hear from you.

Concern is growing for a woman who has gone missing in the Great Steeping area.

Lincolnshire Police has launched an appeal to locate Jane, who was last seen around midday today (Monday, August 26).

In her 50s, it is believed she was wearing a blue top and blue trousers. She is described as around 5ft 3ins tall and may appear unsteady on her feet and confused.

Police are asking for anyone in the area to look out for her and also to check their gardens and any outbuildings.

"We believe Jane is walking and she may have left the Great Steeping area and walked further afield,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101, quoting incident 227 of 26 August. In an emergency call 999.