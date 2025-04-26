Concern grows for missing Julie Allum

By Chrissie Redford
Published 26th Apr 2025, 11:18 BST
Missing - Julie Allum.
Concern is growing for a 53-year-old woman who was reported missing yesterday (Friday).

Julie Allum was last seen in Lincoln at around 2.30pm and is believed to be travelling to Skegness.

Described as having shoulder-length grey hair, she was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue t-shirt with a large 91 printed on the front. She is also wearing white shoes and carrying a pink rucksack and a small suitcase.

If you have seen her, or know where she might be, police would like you to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting incident 236 of 25 April.

