Concern grows for missing Kay, 62, from Little Steeping area

Kay went missing in the Little Steeping area on Saturday.

Concern is growing for a 62-year-old woman who went missing in the Little Steeping area yesterday (Saturday).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have released a description of Kay in the hope the public can assist with the search.

Kay is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved turquoise top, dark-coloured jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Kay, who is thought to be on foot, was last seen at noon today (28 June).

Anyone who has seen her, or have any information that could help our search, is asked to call 101 immediately quoting Incident 345 of 28 June.